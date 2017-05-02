100W LED Floodlights, Outdoor Security Lights | LE®

Sufficient Brightness-Its brightness is up to 10150 lumen with over 100 lm/w luminous efficiency, fully meets your lighting needs. -No shadow, dizzy light, providing you excellent bright light.

Energy Efficient-More energy efficient than old halogen lamp, great replacement for 250W HPSL (high pressure sodium lamp), saving over 60% on your electricity bill.

Wide Beam Angle -120° beam angle, providing you with wide illumination range.

Usage Recommendation-General lighting: illumination area is 60-100 sq. m. with about 75-150 lux when installation height is 5-7 meters. -Outdoor light: illumination area is 120-150 sq. m. with about 50-75 lux when installation height is 8-10 meters.

Durable-With fully aluminum alloy Die-casting case, this flood light has excellent heat dissipation, which effectively prolongs its lifespan. -By adopting tempered glass, the panel is much more durable.

.....